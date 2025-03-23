"It's fun for me" - AEW star reveals why he's been disrespecting The Undertaker for years

AEW locker room surely has numerous wrestlers and personalities who are lifelong fans of The Undertaker and were inspired by The Phenom at one point or another. While 'Taker is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time, he also has his critics. Now, one All Elite star is opening up about his unusual disrespect for the wrestling legend.

RJ City was born in Canada in the summer of 1988 when Mark Calaway wrestled in the independent circuits as the Commando in the United States. The Texas native became one of the biggest wrestlers ever, known as The Undertaker. City trained to be a wrestler after high school, later teaming with actor David Arquette in TNA and the indies. Since 2023, City has worked as a host, interviewer, and writer for AEW. In an unusual move, the Ontario native began publicly knocking 'Taker a few years back and has continued insulting the WWE Hall of Famer.

The Midnight Special noted that he enjoys taking disrespectful shots at The Last Outlaw. The 36-year-old recently spoke with Alison Rosen and revealed why he has made fun of The Undertaker all these years.

"I always make fun of The Undertaker because I'm a believer in punching up and he's the most up guy. Legend, legacy, all this s**t. Also, a guy who deserves to be made fun of. I love doing it. There is a lot there. It's fun for me. No one really does it. I do it and people seem to enjoy it. 'Am I the only one making fun of him? This is weird. He's weird. He's a weird dead person,'" RJ City said. [H/T to Fightful]

RJ City continued:

"There is all this stuff there. I've been making fun of him for years in various ways. I was on somebody's podcast, and offhand, I said he was weird. Whether it was the timing of me, where I am right now, where that podcast is, whatever. That was the headline. It turned into, I wouldn't say a big deal, but enough people were upset or angry on Twitter. I wanted to go, 'Guys, no, I've said worse things about him before this. Go back and find the other stuff. It's good. I did a whole bit. This wasn't even a bit.'"

City wrestled almost 400 matches after making his in-ring debut in September 2006. It seems his last bout on record was a win over Zach Nystrom at IWC's fifth annual Pittsburgh Classic on December 3, 2022, shortly before joining AEW.

Updated lineup for AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday

Night Two of AEW's Slam Dunk Weekend will air tonight on TNT and Max immediately after NCAA coverage ends. Below is the full lineup:

Harley Cameron will be in action

We will hear from Kazuchika Okada, Don Callis, Toni Storm, plus the trio of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly

Johnny TV vs. Bandido

Dralistico and The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram and Komander

World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. Top Flight and AR Fox

Slam Dunk Saturday opened with AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia wrestling Adam Cole to a time-limit draw. HOOK then successfully answered Max Caster's open challenge, Julia Hart defeated Queen Aminata, while the main event saw Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer defeat Powerhouse Hobbs, Rocky Romero, and Mark Briscoe.

