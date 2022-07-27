AEW personality seemingly tries to create friction between Team Taz members ahead of big match on Dynamite

AEW's 'Smart' Mark Sterling recently took to Twitter and attempted to create tensions between Team Taz.

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, Ricky Starks will defend the FTW Championship against Danhausen. Interestingly enough, the latter has bonded quite well with Starks' fellow Team Taz stablemate, HOOK.

Taking to Twitter, Sterling asked Taz who he was rooting for between Starks and Danhausen. The former WWE star showcased his support for Starks without hesitation.

Check out the interaction between the two below:

The duo of Danhausen and HOOK, known as Hookhausen, have teamed up once on AEW programming. They defeated Tony Nese and Sterling in a tag team bout at the Double or Nothing event.

Following Starks' win over Cole Karter on last week's Dynamite, he was interrupted by the 31-year-old. The two then agreed to a bout for this Wednesday's show.

AEW star Ricky Starks also reacted to Mark Sterling's tweet for Taz

Ricky Starks reacted to Taz's response to Mark Sterling by questioning the audacity of the latter.

The FTW Champion wrote:

"I can’t believe that guy."

Check out Ricky Starks' tweet below:

Sterling further tried to stir up the pot between the Team Taz members as he came up with a cheeky response to the faction's leader. His reply read:

"Hmmmm ok, just asking!"

Check out Mark Sterling's tweet below:

Interestingly enough, a fan took note of Sterling's tweets and realized that he was trying to cause issues between Starks and HOOK.

HOOK's last match in AEW was against The DKC on the June 22 episode of Rampage. The former is still unbeaten in the promotion, and fans have wanted to see Taz's son in a major storyline for quite some time.

By the looks of it, AEW seems to be teasing the idea of a potential feud among members of Team Taz. It remains to be seen if HOOK can step up to Starks and maybe even challenge for the FTW Championship in the future.

