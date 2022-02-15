"Proud of my man" - AEW personality sends a heartfelt message to WWE legend The Rock

AEW's color commentator Jim Ross has taken to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to WWE legend The Rock.

Last night, The People's Champion made a star appearance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which hosted Super Bowl LVI's battle between the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rock delivered an iconic speech with much enthusiasm moments before the NFL's biggest game kicked off. Following the event, Jim Ross retweeted a photo of the former WWE Champion's Super Bowl appearance and said that he is always proud of the 49-year-old star:

"Always proud of my man, @TheRock!"- Jim Ross tweeted.

Dwayne Johnson and Jim Ross have been close friends since their days in WWE. The Voice of Pro Wrestling has called some of The Rock's biggest matches throughout his illustrious run in Vince McMahon's promotion.

As for Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, thus becoming the champions of the NFL's 2021 season.

The entire event was star-studded, as famous personalities like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Dr. Dre also appeared during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Rock fulfilled his dream at Super Bowl LVI

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

I failed at that.

But last night my dream came true..

in a different way

Thank you NFL, players/coaches for the amazing love & trust.

Thank U fans for the INSANE POSITIVE ENERGY 🤯🤯

#grateful 🏾 My long time dream was to have a career in the @NFL & win a #SuperBowl I failed at that.But last night my dream came true..in a different wayThank you NFL, players/coaches for the amazing love & trust.Thank U fansfor the INSANE POSITIVE ENERGY 🤯🤯 My long time dream was to have a career in the @NFL & win a #SuperBowl.I failed at that.But last night my dream came true..in a different way ☺️Thank you NFL, players/coaches for the amazing love & trust.Thank U fans 🌍 for the INSANE POSITIVE ENERGY 🤯🤯🔥🔥 🎤#grateful🙏🏾 https://t.co/TDXl1nziTZ

Following his special appearance at the game, Dwayne Johnson tweeted that he'd always dreamt of pursuing a career in the NFL and winning a Super Bowl one day.

The Hollywood star reflected that he'd failed to achieve that goal, but ultimately fulfilled it in a different way by announcing the teams from the field:

"My long time dream was to have a career in the @NFL & win a #SuperBowl. I failed at that.But last night my dream came true..in a different way ☺️Thank you NFL, players/coaches for the amazing love & trust.Thank U fans 🌍 for the INSANE POSITIVE ENERGY 🤯🤯🔥🔥 🎤#grateful🙏🏾" Dwayne Johnson tweeted.

The Great One's failure in the NFL may have been a blessing in disguise, as it allowed him to devote himself to WWE. There he flourished and found his true calling as an actor and entertainer.

All these years later, The People's Champion is undoubtedly the epitome of sports entertainment.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Jim Ross' tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Jacob Terrell