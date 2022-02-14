The Rock opens Superbowl LVI, gives speech

WWE legend The Rock has made an appearance at the opening of Superbowl LVI to deliver a speech.

This year's Superbowl event is set to be contested between hometown team the LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals and features a stacked half-time show with the likes of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre.

Among other faces present at the event was "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment" The Rock.

The former WWE Champion took to the microphone to warm up the crowd in the SoFi Stadium prior to the kick-off to the NFL's biggest game. Rocky delivered the speech in the style of one of his iconic promos, as the two line-ups took to the field in preparation.

"Finally, the Superbowl has come back to Los Angeles." he said

The People's Champ then introduced the two teams to raucous cheers from the crowd.

The Rock bought WWE's own football league

As well as appearing at the biggest game on the pro football calendar, The Brahma Bull has dabbled in the sport himself.

WWE and NBC partnered to create the XFL in 2001 as an alternative source of football during the NFL's off-season. Several Attitude Era stars appeared in cameos and wrestling-style backstage skits during the TV broadcast games, among them The Rock. It would be a huge financial failure and folded after a single season.

The league was relaunched in 2020 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following this, in an interesting turn of events, Dwayne Johnson and an investment group agreed to purchase the league after it declared bankruptcy.

The purchase was made for $15million and had an eye toward playing another season; however this is yet to happen.

