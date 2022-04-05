"That body" - AEW personality heaps praise on WWE Superstar Mandy Rose

All Elite Wrestling personality Amanda Huber has sent a message to WWE Superstar, Mandy Rose. In the aftermath of her latest defense of the NXT Women's Championship, Rose took to Instagram to thank all her supporters.

At NXT Stand & Deliver, Rose defended the WWE NXT Women's Championship against three other women. The former Golden Goddess defended her title in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray, and Io Shirai, who was pinned by Rose.

The post caught the attention of Amanda Huber, who praised Rose for the work she has put into her physique. Huber wrote the following:

"Girl. That body 🥵🔥 Putting in the work."

Amanda Huber's comment under Mandy Rose's post

Mandy Rose extended her first title reign in WWE with a huge win at Stand & Deliver

During WrestleMania 38 week, at NXT Stand & Deliver, Mandy Rose retained the NXT Women's Championship by beating Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray, and Io Shirai. In doing so, Rose extended her first-ever title reign in WWE.

Rose won the NXT Women's Title at Halloween Havoc 2021 by beating Raquel Gonzalez. Since then, she has defended the belt twice, once in singles competition against Kay Lee Ray.

After NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE official and superstar Sonya Deville took to Twitter to send a message to Rose. Deville labeled the NXT Women's Champion a 'damn star', as she wrote:

“My friend is a DAMN STAR."

Rose also had a response for her former tag team partner, as she wrote:

“LOVE YOU FRIEND."

After Stand & Deliver, Rose was also spotted backstage with now-former NXT Champion, Dolph Ziggler. At the same show, Ziggler headlined the card against Bron Breakker, as the two men took each other to the absolute limit in the NXT Championship match.

Rose took to Twitter to tweet a photo of herself with Ziggler and Robert Roode, as she captioned it:

"#WEDESERVEIT"

On this week's episode of WWE RAW though, Ziggler lost the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker in a rematch. As a result, Breakker became a two-time NXT Champion.

