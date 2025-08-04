  • home icon
  • AEW personality sends a two-word message after Cody Rhodes wins back the Undisputed WWE Championship

AEW personality sends a two-word message after Cody Rhodes wins back the Undisputed WWE Championship

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 04, 2025 02:21 GMT
Cody Rhodes has become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlam [photo: AEW website and WWE's Official X Account]

A major AEW personality has just reacted to Cody Rhodes winning back the Undisputed WWE Championship moments ago at SummerSlam Night 2. They were in support of the title changing hands.

Amanda Huber, the widow of the late Brodie Lee, has always been close to the American Nightmare and his family. She remains affiliated with the Jacksonville-based promotion and continues to show support for Rhodes, despite his association with another company. Cody was also the last man to face The Exalted One before his sudden passing in 2020.

Tonight, at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes challenged John Cena in a Street Fight. This was significantly more physical than their WrestleMania 41 encounter, given that everything was legal. Both men launched flurries of offense, utilizing several foreign objects and even the entire arena to gain advantage.

After several near-falls, Rhodes was able to connect with one final Cross Rhodes to win, becoming a two-time world champion in WWE. Amanda Huber took to X/Twitter and reacted to this as she celebrated Rhodes' win.

"And newwww," she wrote.

It is a new era for Cody Rhodes as he moves forward from John Cena. It remains to be seen who ends up being his first challenger in his second reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

