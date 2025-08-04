"F*ck" - John Cena stuns Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 04, 2025 01:52 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter]

WWE Superstar John Cena faced Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam 2025. The 17-time World Champion stunned his opponent at one point in the bout.

After clashing for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, John Cena and Cody Rhodes are going at it again in a Street Fight tonight at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Both men started the match strong, and for the most part, it was an equal matchup.

The Cenation Leader took control of the match in the latter stages, but the tide turned in Rhodes's favor as he embraced his dark side to hit an exposed steel rod coming out of a turnbuckle on John Cena's face multiple times. The American Nightmare then hit his opponent with three Cross Rhodes and went in for a pin.

However, much to everyone's surprise, The Chain Gang Soldier kicked out. This came as a huge surprise for Cody as well, as he could be seen saying a non-PG word.

"F*ck, no," Rhodes said.

Check out the spot below:

Although Cena put on an incredible display of action, the bout ultimately ended in Cody Rhodes' favor. The American Nightmare is now a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion.

bell-icon Manage notifications