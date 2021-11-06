×
AEW personality sends a warning to FTR

Alex Abrahantes had a message for FTR.
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 06, 2021 10:58 AM IST
News

AEW personality and Death Triangle manager Alex Abrahantes warned FTR following a segment on this week's AEW Rampage.

A few weeks back, the feud between Andrade El Idolo and Death Triangle took a massive turn when the former WWE United States champion helped FTR, disguised as luchadores, dethrone the Lucha Brothers as the AAA tag team champions.

FTR returned the favor as they helped Andrade defeat Cody Rhodes on this week's AEW Dynamite. The Pinnacle members are fully immersed in this feud as well.

During the latest edition of Rampage, FTR, MJF and Andrade were present backstage when Dax Harwood asked for PAC. Subsequently, Alex Abrahantes responded on Twitter to add further heat to this ongoing rivalry.

"So Dax wants Pac? I’ll send a text. FTR is DOA. #AEWRampage @AEW," said Alex Abrahantes.
FTR will look to create history at AEW Full Gear against Lucha Brothers

💥As the wounds from losing the @luchalibreaaa campeonatos en pareja begin to heal, the Lucha Brothers look ahead to their next battle at #FullGear vs FTR where they put their @AEW tag team titles on the line. This means WAR. https://t.co/bJwBdqUj6r

At Full Gear 2021, FTR will challenge the Lucha Brothers for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Should Harwood and Wheeler emerge victorious, they will become the first-ever tag team in AEW history to hold the All Elite Wrestling tag titles twice.

The match will be extra special for the former WWE Tag Team Champions, as they lost the AEW Tag Team Championship to the Young Bucks at Full Gear last year.

The Lucha Brothers are no slouches themselves. After losing the AAA Tag Team titles, they will be even more desperate to hold on to the AEW titles. FTR has shown that they can hang with top Lucha Libre stars after defeating Samuray Del Sol and Aero Star on Dynamite this week.

FTR vs. Lucha Brothers' dream match at Full Gear 2021 has the potential to be a strong Match of the Year candidate. Let us know which side you are on in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
