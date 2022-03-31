×
"This isn't over" - AEW personality sends a warning to Sting

Sting making his entrance at an AEW event in 2022
Sam Palmer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 31, 2022 07:48 PM IST
AEW personality Jose the Assistant, right hand man to Andrade El Idolo, took to Twitter after last night's edition of AEW Dynamite to send a warning to Sting, stating that he will not easily get over The Icon attacking him from behind.

Jose was on his way to the ring during Andrade's match with Darby Allin, seemingly in an attempt to interfere on Andrade's behalf, only to be attacked from behind by the former WCW champion.

Despite taking Jose out of the question, the 63-year old couldn't help Darby pick up the win over Andrade. With a win for the Andrade Family Office in the bag, Jose took to Twitter to send out a warning to The Icon.

"I was on my way to slap the face paint off Darby! Someone woke up sleepy Sting and he attacked me from behind, hitting me for no reason at all ! This isn’t over @Sting, I do not forget and I do not forgive!"
I was on my way to slap the face paint off Darby!Someone woke up sleepy Sting and he attacked me from behind, hitting me for no reason at all !This isn’t over @Sting , I do not forget and I do not forgive! 😡👊🏻#aew #AEWDynamite @AEW twitter.com/WrestlingCover…

Jose would surely be no match for The Icon in a one-on-one contest, but despite Andrade seemingly putting a definitive finish on his rivalry with Darby Allin, who knows if Jose will ever get his revenge on the former WCW Champion.

Sting is currently undefeated in AEW

Despite being in the twilight of his career at the age of 63, Sting has proved time and time again that he still has a lot left to give in the squared circle.

The Icon may have only competed in tag team matches since debuting for the company in December 2020, but that hasn't stopped him from putting together an impressive 9-0 record in AEW.

.@Sting is one bad, bad man 🦂 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/gJgkkAo4h4

Alongside Darby Allin in tag team competition, the WCW legend currently stands at an impressive 6-0 in two-on-two contests. Two wins came in trio action and his ninth victory was in the Eight Man Texas Tornado Tag Team Match alongside Darby and The Hardys against The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party on the March 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite.

There are currently no plans for the 63-year old to get back in the ring outside of a part-time basis. However, there are sure to be a few fans out there who would love to see one more singles match from the legend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Have you enjoyed The Icon in AEW so far? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku
