AEW personality shares a heartfelt message after Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 defeat

An AEW personality recently took to Twitter to send out an emotional message to Cody Rhodes after WWE WrestleMania 39 wrapped up.

While the American Nightmare had a lot of fans backing him to finally dethrone Roman Reigns, it, unfortunately, did not happen. The Tribal Chief had plenty of help from the rest of the Bloodline, leading to him retaining his title despite Cody's best efforts.

While Cody has lost his biggest chance at the gold yet, AEW Community Outreach Ambassador Amanda Huber certainly looks up to the American Nightmare. In a recent tweet, she expressed her appreciation for Cody Rhodes.

"Tonight might not have ended how we wanted but at the end of the day, I am so unbelievably proud of @CodyRhodes I hope you all have a friend in your life as kind, as loyal, and as genuine of a person as Cody. Beyond thankful for him & @TheBrandiRhodes being in our lives," Amanda Huber tweeted.

Triple H recently revealed a major reason behind Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39

Triple H recently shared the reason behind The American Nightmare's loss against Roman Reigns and addressed that it wasn't the end of the storyline.

During the WrestleMania 39 post-show press conference, the CCO of the company explained that the unexpected outcome was quite natural in terms of the story.

"Maybe for a lot of people [it was] a shocking outcome, right? What I will say about that is it's always interesting to me when people say 'how could that happen or how could they do that in that moment.' And it's almost perfectly spelled out in this story - I need to finish the story. In the WWE, the story never finishes," said Triple H. [29:28 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the American Nightmare.

Do you think Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania was the right call? Sound off in the comments section below!

