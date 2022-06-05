"Does anyone care?" – AEW personality slams Wardlow for brutal attack on security

"Smart" Mark Sterling took to social media to condemn Wardlow's assault on a security guard last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

During the show, Mr. Mayhem scored his first official win as a member of the AEW roster when he dispatched JD Drake with a couple of powerbombs. After the match, Sterling appeared with several security guards and served Wardlow a lawsuit. The lawyer emphatically proclaimed that he'd see The War Dog in court.

Sterling tweeted a video of Mr. Mayhem's powerbomb on the guard who gave the lawsuit papers. He then slammed the latter's actions by saying that "Jack" has a family and doesn't deserve that kind of treatment:

"Jack has a family. Does anyone care? I do," Sterling tweeted.

After the powerbomb, Mr. Mayhem tore the document and shoved it into the mouth of the guard. The former has the momentum following his decisive victory against arch-nemesis MJF at Double or Nothing last Sunday.

Dutch Mantell didn't think Wardlow is a world championship-caliber guy

Despite being a red-hot commodity right now, long-time industry veteran Dutch Mantell isn't high on The War Dog. On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell said the 34-year old behemoth isn't yet ready for a big title run, especially for the AEW World Championship:

"He is not ready. Wardlow isn't ready to be a world champion. Not at all. You could kill Wardlow but make him the new champion."

Mr. Mayhem sits at #2 in AEW Power Rankings behind Jon Moxley. Despite criticism from personalities like Mantell, it'll be interesting to see if he challenges immediately for the AEW Interim World Championship.

It remains to be seen if Wardlow will resume his title feud with Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship. They last faced off at Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam (March 16), where MJF interrupted, starting his rivalry with The Salt of the Earth.

