"He is not ready"- Dutch Mantell says dominant AEW star isn't ready to be world champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his opinion that AEW star Wardlow is not ready to be a world champion.

Loud chants of "Wardow" echoed in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as Wardlow marched out at Double or Nothing. The intriguing feud between Wardlow and MJF ended with Mr. Mayhem decimating his former boss with 10 devastating powerbombs.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his thoughts on not seeing Wardlow with the AEW World Title around his waist:

"He is not ready. Wardlow isn't ready to be a world champion. Not at all. You could kill Wardlow but make him the new champion." (30.55-31.17)

Catch the full video here:

The industry veteran is well-known for his experience in the pro-wrestling realm. He has never shyed away from speaking his mind clearly.

Story continues below ad

Dutch Mantell wants Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the interim AEW World Championship match

CM Punk's unfortunate injury has led to the announcement that an interim AEW World Champion will be crowned. The first stage of the process begins with a battle royal on next week's Dynamite. The winner will face Jon Moxley, the new #1 contender. The subsequent winner will compete with a mystery opponent in the interim AEW World Championship Match at Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Story continues below ad

Dutch Mantell shared his two cents about wanting to see Bryan Danielson collide with Jon Moxley for the world title:

"I like Danielson. Him and Moxley were involved in a feud not long ago. They are in the same stable now and hence that would be great. Tony Khan has a lot of ways out of this. Unique and creative ways." (31.20-32.00)

The AEW roster boasts numerous main-event caliber wrestlers who are ready to prove their mettle in the world title scene. It will be interesting to see where the road to determining the interim title holder leads.

Please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when using quotes from this article.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Wardlow square off against Jon Moxley? Hell yeah Hell no 6 votes so far