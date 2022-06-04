CM Punk makes a heartbreaking announcement about his world title run on AEW Rampage

CM Punk announced on this week's AEW Rampage that he suffered an injury and will need to take some time off.

The Straight Edge Superstar won the AEW World Championship by defeating Hangman Page in the main event of the recently concluded Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

On this week's Friday night show, a visibly emotional Punk started his promo by saying that he had good and bad news. CM Punk stated that he's injured and needs surgery. He added that "the wheels haven't fallen off, but one of them is broken."

Punk then went on to say that he was ready to relinquish the AEW World Championship, but Tony Khan felt it was "just a bump in the road." He vowed to return stronger and faster and prove why he is "the best in the world."

Story continues below ad

Later on Rampage, it was confirmed that Punk would not be relinquishing the AEW World Championship, and an interim champion will be crowned at Forbidden Door. There will be a battle royal on next week's Dynamite, and the winner will face Jon Moxley, the new number one contender.

The winner of that bout will compete in the interim AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door to be crowned the new champion.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far