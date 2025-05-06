AEW personality takes a subtle shot at WWE after big announcement: "Isn't that odd? It just happened"

A top AEW personality recently decided to take a subtle shot at WWE. This came after the sports entertainment juggernaut made a huge announcement regarding their upcoming plans.

Tony Schiavone is a backstage personality and commentator for All Elite Wrestling. The Jacksonville-based promotion recently announced Grand Slam: Mexico for June. Days later, WWE announced that it had acquired the top Mexican promotion, AAA. Furthermore, WWE confirmed NXT X AAA Worlds Collide in Los Angeles and TripleMania Regia III in Mexico for June.

On What Happened When, Schiavone and his co-host Conrad Thompson said WWE running shows in Mexico at the same time as AEW was not a coincidence. They believed it was a calculated move by the sports entertainment juggernaut to assert its dominance in the Mexican pro wrestling market.

"Wow, how about that?" Schiavone said. "Isn't that odd? It just happened. It's weird, it's just weird, those coincidences we have throughout the years in pro wrestling."

The AEW commentator remained unconcerned about WWE's motive and expressed his excitement about being part of All Elite Wrestling's upcoming show at Arena Mexico.

"With that in mind, I can't tell you how excited I am about being in Arena Mexico," Schiavone added. "It's like a bucket list for every wrestling fan." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

A top legend made an appearance at WWE's first AAA show amid competition from AEW in Mexico

While AEW and WWE are gearing up to go head-to-head in Mexico in June, the Stamford-based promotion held its first AAA show last Saturday. Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio made a surprise appearance to kick off the new WWE-AAA era and hyped up the crowd by highlighting the rich lineage of lucha libre wrestling.

"This is lucha libre. Born on the streets of Mexico, perfected in the ring. Masked warriors, high-flying chaos, pure adrenaline. For nearly a century, lucha libre has redefined wrestling. (...) A cultural force inspiring generations, and now the whole world is watching: AAA and WWE, taking lucha libre higher, faster, farther, together. The future flies here."

With WWE ready to face fierce competition from All Elite Wrestling, the month of June will be exciting for wrestling fans in Mexico and worldwide.

