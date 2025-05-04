Rey Mysterio repeats Triple H claim in surprise appearance at first AAA event since WWE acquisition

WWE and AAA shocked the wrestling world during WrestleMania 41 weekend as the legendary promotions became more than partners, with the Stamford-based company acquiring the Mexican promotion. Rey Mysterio and Triple H are among the key players in the matter. The deal is expected to benefit both companies in major ways, as seen this weekend in Mexico.

Ad

AAA held its first show of the 33-year-old company's World Wrestling Entertainment era on Saturday in Mexico City. A familiar face worked the No DQ main event as two-time WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio teamed with Forastero and Sanson. El Presidente, who is the current AAA Mega Champion, and the duo known as Nueva Generacion Dinamita defeated El Hijo del Vikingo, Negro Casas, and Pagano. Vikingo made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 to assist Rey Fenix and posed for a viral selfie photograph with Triple H.

Ad

Trending

The Master of 619 made a surprise appearance and officially kicked off the WWE-AAA alliance on Saturday. The show-opening promo featured a Mysterio voice-over and flashes of wrestlers, including The Lucha Brothers and Santos Escobar. Rey hyped the new partnership before Worlds Collide was plugged, then the 2007 AAA Hall of Famer closed with a four-word catchphrase used by Triple H during WrestleMania weekend.

"This is Lucha Libre. Born on the streets of Mexico, perfected in the ring. Masked warriors, high-flying chaos, pure adrenaline. For nearly a century, Lucha Libre has re-defined wrestling... A cultural force inspiring generations, and now the whole world is watching: AAA and WWE, taking Lucha Libre higher, faster, farther, together. The future flies here," Rey Mysterio said.

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Worlds Collide will feature NXT and main roster superstars, with the AAA roster. The big event will take place Saturday, June 7, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, just a few hours before Money In the Bank airs from the nearby Intuit Dome.

Big update on the WWE-AAA talent exchange

WWE and AAA kicked down the forbidden door last month by announcing one of the biggest acquisitions in wrestling history. A big part of the deal will be the exchange of talents.

Ad

AAA CEO/GM Dorian Roldan recently noted on Teleformula that he is most excited about having access to the Latino superstars of NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. He revealed that Rey Mysterio will make his AAA ring return at some point, and it was indicated that The Lucha Brothers will also be wrestling in the Mexican promotion again.

Mysterio first worked for AAA early in his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007. The 50-year-old last wrestled for Roldan in June 2018. The Lucha Bros are two-time AAA World Tag Team Champions. Fenix has also had four singles reigns, and Penta has had one, as well as two other tag team reigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More