Big update on future WWE-AAA plans for Rey Mysterio and other top Superstars

WWE and AAA kicked the forbidden door wide open during WrestleMania 41 Weekend by announcing their historic partnership and the acquisition of the legendary Mexican brand. Rey Mysterio and other Superstars have deep lucha libre roots, and the new alliance will provide a talent exchange with countless possibilities. A top official has just revealed an early look at plans.

Ad

The Ultimate Underdog began his career on the Mexican indies and in AAA before becoming a household name. Mysterio was inducted into AAA's Hall of Fame in 2007, long before WWE's 2023 induction. The Lucha Brothers are also WWE Superstars with deep ties to the 33-year-old promotion. The real-life brothers are two-time AAA World Tag Team Champions together, but Rey Fenix is also a four-time singles champion, while Penta had one singles reign, plus a tag team reign with Joe Lider and a World Mixed Tag Team Championship reign with Sexy Star.

Ad

Trending

Dorian Roldan is thrilled with the World Wrestling Entertainment partnership but is most excited about having access to the Latino Superstars of NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. Lucha Blog reports that the AAA CEO and General Manager discussed the deal on Teleformula’s Noches de Negocio and revealed that the deal will see the highly-anticipated AAA return of The Master of the 619.

Ad

Mysterio last competed for AAA in June 2018, but Roldan matter-of-factly noted that the 50-year-old will wrestle in the AAA ring again. In addition to winning AAA's 2015 Lucha Libre World Cup with Alberto Del Rio and Sin Cara, he is a former Mexican National Welterweight Champion and Mexican National Trios Champion.

Zero-Fear and The Man of a Thousand Lives will also work AAA under the WWE deal. Roldan noted that other ex-AAA talents on the WWE roster are excited about the partnership and can't wait to be involved. The Wrestling Observer reports that this refers to Penta and Fenix, the one-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Mysterio and The Lucha Brothers last shared the AAA ring on November 6, 2015. The Sin Limite TV tapings held that night were headlined by Penta, Low Ki, and John Morrison defeating Mysterio, Fenix, and Psycho Clown.

Triple H celebrates WWE-AAA partnership

The big announcements during WrestleMania 41 Weekend included the reveal of World Wrestling Entertainment's AAA acquisition. Triple H took to social media to celebrate the partnership. The Chief Content Officer shared a few photos, including a selfie with El Hijo del Vikingo.

Ad

"A partnership that will benefit the entire world of sports-entertainment. @luchalibreaaa has been a cultural mainstay in Mexico and the home to many @wwe Superstars. This partnership will guarantee that AAA remains the premier destination for wrestling in Mexico. A special thank you as well to Patrick Dooley & Kevin Rohnke from @tkogrp for helping to make this possible. Get ready for these two worlds to collide soon… The future flies here [fire emoji]," Triple H wrote with the photos below.

Ad

El Hijo del Vikingo has worked many matches with AEW and ROH in recent years and had five TNA bouts since last year. His WWE debut appearance came at WrestleMania 41 as he was ringside for Rey Fenix. Vikingo ended up getting physical with Chad Gable's alter-ego.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More