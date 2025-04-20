Major details about WWE-AAA deal after WrestleMania 41 announcement; AEW involvement

One of the biggest news stories coming out of WrestleMania 41 Saturday was WWE's shocking acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, more famously known as AAA. It's one of the biggest wrestling promotions in Mexico, along with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre or CMLL.

During the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Saturday show on YouTube, it was announced that there will be a Worlds Collide event on June 7 featuring NXT and AAA stars. Michael Cole, alongside Triple H, then revealed that the TKO group-owned company had purchased AAA. Several Latino stars were present for the announcement, including Vikingo.

According to Michael Torres of Lucha Libre Online, WWE had been in negotiations with AAA since 2019. However, the Mexican promotion decided to work with All Elite Wrestling, forcing the Stamford-based company to look elsewhere. They began talks with CMLL, but the Salvador Lutteroth III-owned promotion wanted to include arenas and commercial buildings in the potential sale.

WWE reportedly rejected the proposal and began discussing terms with AAA in 2022. After close to three years of negotiations, the two sides finally reached an agreement.

However, it's unclear when the deal was finalized, and details about it are still scarce. AAA CEO Dorian Roldán Peña and other company personnel, such as Marisela Peña and Alberto Fasja Cohen, were also present during the announcement.

