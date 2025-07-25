AEW personality Taz addresses his former colleague Hulk Hogan's tragic death

AEW commentator Taz broke his silence after WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away today. The Hulkster played an important role in globalizing pro wrestling and took it to new heights. Things would be very different if the larger-than-life character hadn't stepped foot in the squared circle.Not only the pro wrestling family, but the entire world has been talking about the former world champion's legacy. Along with WWE stars, AEW personalities have also shared different stories on how they were inspired by him. The former FTW Champion recently opened up after Hogan's demise.ECW veteran Taz talked about The Hulkster on Twitter, noting that they worked together during their WWE and TNA stints. He also claimed that pro wrestling wouldn't be a mainstream industry if Hogan didn't exist.&quot;Very sorry to hear of the passing of Hulk Hogan. During our time working together in WWE &amp; TNA he was alway very nice to me. He was one of the major reason why the industry became mainstream years ago. Prayers with his family during this difficult time,&quot; he wrote.Vince McMahon also talks about Hulk HoganFormer WWE Chairman Vince McMahon created the idea of Hulk Hogan a few decades ago, and the concept was a huge success.McMahon recently took to Twitter and released a statement saying that the WWE legend was the greatest superstar of all time.&quot;The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL Time, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled—and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected, and loved,&quot; he wrote.It is a very sad day for the pro wrestling industry as the world lost one of the primary pioneers of the business.