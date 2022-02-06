AEW personality teases a major conversation with former WWE star and Sting

Former NXT Champion and current AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo recently bought 51% of the Hardy Family Office (HFO), giving birth to the Andrade-Hardy Family Office (AHFO). Now he is out looking for new recruits to expand his super stable.

Andrade's assistant, Jose the Assistant, recently took to Twitter to send a message to a man Andrade has offered a place to in his faction, former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Jose has claimed that Darby "WILL SIGN THE CONTRACT" as him and Andrade plan to hold talks with Darby's mentor and tag team partner, Sting.

On recent episodes of Dynamite, we have seen Andrade express his appreciation for Darby Allin and offer him a place in the AHFO, but Darby still has not warmed up to that idea.

Darby once again rejected the notion in this week's edition of Rampage.

Andrade's assistant Jose found this extremely disrespectful and claimed that this had left them no choice and they must talk to Sting.

Jose further expanded on his anger, saying that he was going to make Darby his assistant, that he was born for the job and already dresses like an assistant.

has been very busy, but this week we WILL speak to your boss



#aew #AEWRampage You already dress like me, @DarbyAllin , you were chosen to do this job. @AndradeElIdolo has been very busy, but this week we WILL speak to your boss @Sting and you will SIGN THE CONTRACT and become the assistant to the assistant. #aew dynamite You already dress like me, @DarbyAllin , you were chosen to do this job.@AndradeElIdolo has been very busy, but this week we WILL speak to your boss @Sting and you will SIGN THE CONTRACT and become the assistant to the assistant.#aew #AEWRampage #aewdynamite https://t.co/FXgZPN9NyS

Is there a clash of the AEW pillars on the cards?

On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, we saw Sammy Guevara successfully defend his TNT championship against AHFO member and one-half of Private Party, Isiah Kassidy.

After the match, Sammy was surrounded by AHFO, and as his Inner Circle teammate, Chris Jericho looked on, it was fellow AEW pillar Darby Allin who came to his aid.

After shrugging off Andrade's offer yet again, Darby stood by Sammy as they both got ready to fight, but the AHFO retreated. Darby would then take a glance at the TNT championship and stare down the Spanish God, indicating that he is next in line to challenge for the TNT Championship.

Will Darby Allin dethrone Sammy Guevara in this clash?

