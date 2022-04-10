"He was eager and excited" - AEW personnel claims that he asked former WWE Champion to work closely with Jade Cargill

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about the rise of Jade Cargill. Khan also mentioned how former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson has helped Cargill in training.

Since making her AEW debut, Cargill has been unbeaten in the promotion. She is also the reigning TBS Champion and has defended her title against superstars such as Tay Conti, Anna Jay, The Bunny, and others.

During Tony Khan's recent conversation on Barstool Rasslin', he praised Cargill for her star power and claimed that she was far ahead of everyone's expectations. The 39-year-old said:

"Yeah, absolutely. Jade is a star and I absolutely think she is far ahead of where anybody expected, I think it's all down to her. You know, we tried put good support and coaching around her and a lot of great people work with her on a regular basis and we have great coaching here, you know. (From 38:46 onwards)

Khan went on to add how the likes of Sonjay Dutt, Serena Deeb, QT Marshall, and Dustin Rhodes have been helping in coaching the AEW stars. The company's President also went on to highlight the time Bryan Danielson has put into coaching. Khan added:

"When you have people on the full-time staff, Sonjay, Serena, QT, Dustin Rhodes, a lot of really good coaching. But also, Bryan Danielson has put in a lot of time coaching, as well and he's one of the best minds in professional wrestling and he sees the potential in Jade too and I asked him to work with her and he was eager and excited to do it." (From 39:06 onwards)

Watch Tony Khan's interview on Barstool Rasslin' below:

Jade Cargill recently spoke about a potential transition to WWE

In a recent interview with Complex Unsanctioned, Jade Cargill spoke about possibly transitioning to WWE. Cargill claimed that AEW has more of a hardcore fanbase, as she spoke about how different it is compared to WWE. The TBS Champion said:

“I’m indifferent about it. I think AEW, we have more hardcore wrestling fans, and I think WWE is more of the glitz and glamor, which I love that. Obviously, I’m about the glitz and glamor and I could see how that'd be an easier pill to swallow for fans than for me to be at such a hardcore wrestling base like AEW. But I like where I’m at. I made a choice, I stuck with my choice and I'd never, ever, ever, ever get the debut that I got here at AEW if I had gone to WWE. Like, I'd never." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Jade Cargill's next defense of the TBS Championship is against Marina Shafir. Shafir has taken AEW by storm since her arrival in the company. The former WWE star is mostly seen competing on AEW Dark, but that hasn't stopped her from putting together some incredible performances inside the squared circle.

