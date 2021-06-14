AEW planning big babyface turn for Kenny Omega - Reports

According to the latest reports, AEW Champion Kenny Omega, one of the premier heels in the business, might soon undergo a drastic character change.

Apart from Tony Khan's promotion, he also holds the top titles in IMPACT Wrestling and AAA. Though there's no arguing that Omega is one of the best in the world, fans have grown to despise him lately due to his usage of underhanded tactics in his matches.

3 knee surgeries later and I can still leg press more than 3/4 of the wrestlers out there. (Mostly because none of them train or have played any sports in their life) https://t.co/50Uo3dw7AZ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 31, 2021

However, it seems like the AEW might push back on Kenny Omega's heelish tendencies and instead project him as a good guy sometime down the line.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that though Omega portrays a villainous character right now, he might turn babyface sooner than later. The report also suggested that the AEW Champion's recent struggles with injuries might have delayed the aforementioned plans for him.

In time, Kenny Omega is doing this heel turn to come back and turn and be a big babyface, whenever that will be in a year or whatever…with Kenny hurting, I don’t know when that will be.” (H/T - WrestleTalk)

Considering how versatile a performer Kenny Omega is, it wouldn't come as a surprise if fans instantly take to his babyface character.

Kenny Omega will soon defend his AEW Championship

This past Saturday, Kenny Omega retained his IMPACT Wrestling Championship against Moose in a controversial fashion at the event, Against All Odds 2021, after The Young Bucks showed up to help him.

He will now defend his AEW Championship against Jungle Boy on the 26th June episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jungle Boy earned the title shot at Double or Nothing 2021 after winning the Casino Battle Royal. At the same show, Omega retained his AEW Championship against Orange Cassidy and PAC in a three-way match.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega work as a babyface in AEW? Do you Jungle Boy poses a threat to his AEW Championship reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Amar Anand