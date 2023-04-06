AEW possibly spoils former WWE Superstar's return for "ALL IN" event in London

AEW has officially announced its first major pay-per-view in London, as the promotion is set to continue All-In at the Wembley Stadium this May. But a press release detailing what fans can expect has potentially spoiled the returns of PAC and Anthony Ogogo.

PAC was last seen in the promotion when he, alongside the Lucha Brothers, lost the trio's championship to The Elite. In Ogogo's case, not only has he not wrestled for AEW since August 2022, he was shockingly last seen on television in June 2021.

According to a press release shared by All Elite Wrestling, the show is advertised as a "homecoming" for stars such as PAC and Anthony Ogogo.

“AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium,” which will be a homecoming for several top stars including AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, Saraya, Nigel McGuinness, Pac, Anthony Ogogo and more, will be produced in conjunction with Live Nation Entertainment."

It's unclear whether PAC will continue his run as a solo star since The Lucha Brothers recently captured the ROH World Tag Team Championships. Additionally, while names like PAC and Anthony Ogogo are mentioned, there's no indication that they'll be returning to the ring as they could very well just appear to promote the show.

Anthony Ogogo once revealed cut segments of his controversial match against Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Unfortunately, the now-panned feud with The American Nightmare was the last time Ogogo was prominently featured on All Elite Wrestling television. While the feud positioned the British star as a legitimate competitor, missteps were made along the way that eventually led to fan backlash, like the infamous weigh-in segment.

During an interview with Cultaholic, Anthony Ogogo revealed that the feud took inspiration from the Rocky movies. Unfortunately, these references were cut at some point.

"I asked for the anthem, they said no for certain things, certain reasons... We actually lost...the match was good, it could have been really good, we lost six minutes of our match because time constraints... We filmed a really cool Rocky montage, a five-minute cool Rocky montage... We filmed something really cool for that, but we had to cut that because of time." (H/T: Cultaholic)

Ogogo has had quite a string of wins on DARK and DARK: Elevation, which has had many fans questioning when he'd return. If the star does in fact make an appearance at All-In, it could be the best opportunity to present him as the top star Cody Rhodes tried to portray him as.

