AEW powerhouse stunned in major Dynasty loss

A dominant AEW star suffered a stunning loss tonight at Dynasty, despite a great showing during her match. This came off as her opponent stealing the win.

Ad

Megan Bayne has been asserting her dominance in AEW. She has gone as far as even taking out the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, and being a major threat to her title reign.

It was an interesting contest, to say the least, as the Timeless One fought back despite having such an immovable force in her way tonight. It seemed as if a new champion would be crowned, with the Megasus taking control of much of the momentum in the match.

Ad

Trending

At a crucial moment in the match, Toni Storm tried to put away Bayne, with three hip attacks in the corner, followed by a Storm Zero in the center of the ring. To her surprise, Megan Bayne kicked out at one, and the champion seemed to be crying out in shock, as she had no idea how to put her opponent away.

The All Elite Goddess had her set up for Fate's Descent, but Toni was able to counter and roll her up with an Inside Cradle for the victory.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This match achieved two things: keeping Toni's title reign alive and making Megan Bayne look like a monster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More