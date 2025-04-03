Toni Storm's title reign intimidated on AEW Dynamite 

Toni Storm's reign as the AEW Women's World Champion is in serious jeopardy as she'll have to get through her biggest hurdle. She has once more been given a dose of reality tonight on Dynamite.

This weekend at Dynasty, she is set to defend her title against Megan Bayne. This comes a month after she went to war with Mariah May in their Hollywood Ending match at Revolution.

For a few weeks now, The Megasus has gained the upper hand over Toni, constantly plotting and executing attacks against her and winning matches in which they both appeared. This past Saturday on Collision, both Penelope Ford and Bayne targeted the Timeless One and blindsided her while she was speaking on the mic.

Tonight on Dynamite, Toni Storm had the opportunity to seek retribution as she faced Penelope Ford in singles action. This match was challenging, as The Bad Girl put up a fierce fight. Ultimately, the champion was able to connect with the Storm Zero for the win.

Post-match, Megan Bayne came out and stared her down right from the entrance ramp. To this day, there has been no one on the roster who has been able to slow down the All Elite Goddess. It remains to be seen whether Toni Storm will survive this weekend.

