Toni Storm suffers a big blow after massive revelation on AEW Collision

'Timeless' Toni Storm made some major revelations tonight on AEW Collision ahead of her blockbuster match next week at Dynasty. However, she immediately suffered a setback during the show.

A few days ago on Dynamite, Storm was in tag team action with Thunder Rosa as they took on Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Despite a great performance from The Timeless One's team, The Megasus and Ford came out on top once more. Bayne hit a Fate's Descent on the AEW Women's World Champion and pinned her.

Toni Storm opened Collision tonight. She addressed the situation and called out her challenger. However, she did not receive a response, so she continued with her business.

Storm talked about Wednesday night and how she was in disbelief that she had fallen as quickly as she did to Bayne. The Timeless One revealed that she had to get herself together in her hotel room after Dynamite, as the loss shook her soul. She was eventually able to remind herself who she was.

The 29-year-old continued with her promo until she was suddenly blindsided with a boot by Penelope Ford.

Ford's attack sent her reeling, but Toni Storm fought back. Ultimately, Megan Bayne joined the fight and put her away. The segment ended with Storm lying on the mat and Bayne on top.

