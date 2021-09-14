AEW powerhouse teases a dream match with TNT Champion Miro 

AEW star Brian Cage has made his intentions clear about wrestling "God's Favorite Champion" Miro once he finishes his business with Ricky Starks and Team Taz.

Since the last few weeks, the AEW Star has been embroiled in a heated feud with Starks and his former stablemates from Team Taz. Brian Cage even lost his FTW Championship to Ricky Starks on the July 14th edition of AEW Fyter Fest 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Cage uploaded a clip of himself, where he put Starks on notice. He stated that he would give the FTW Champion a beating of a lifetime before moving on to bigger and better things.

Furthermore, the AEW Star said there's a certain "God's Favorite Champion," a moniker Miro granted to himself, who needs to meet "God's Favorite Machine," i.e., Cage himself.

“Let’s just cut to the chase Ricky,” Cage said. “I know we’re both sick and tired of this. Let’s just do this mano-a-mano and take this “absolute” a**-whooping that’s coming to you. Cause I’m absolutely going to get my sh** in and then I’m absolutely going to move on to bigger and better things because once I finally close the door and seal the deal with this, there’s something else I got in mind. Yeah. There’s a certain ‘God’s Favorite Champion’ that I think needs to meet ‘God’s Favorite Machine.’ You already know nobody’s better,” Cage said. (H/T - WrestleZone)

Brian Cage and Miro also teased a feud back in April 2021, when they traded a series of barbs on Twitter. However, that exchange went nowhere as Cage and the TNT Champion never crossed paths and carried on with their own separate feuds.

Miro defended his TNT Championship successfully at AEW All Out 2021

On September 5th's AEW All Out 2021, Miro put his TNT Championship on the line against Eddie Kingston. The two behemoths opened the show with an absolute barnburner, leaving the Chicago fans on their feet.

For 100 days I have served as the greatest champion in all of wrestling. Now bring me your Mad King next @MadKing1981 pic.twitter.com/bqCB4Svjh7 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 20, 2021

In the final stretch, Kingston came close to dethroning him, but God's Favorite Champion used some underhanded tactics in the closing moments to pick up the win.

Though there's gold strapped across his waist, Miro has reason to worry as two formidable challengers in the form of Brian Cage and Kingston are eyeing his title.

Also Read

Do you want Brian Cage and Miro to collide inside the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

Watch amazing content on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel here! Reviews, interviews & more.

Edited by Vedant Jain