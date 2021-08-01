AEW powerhouse wants to fight Brock Lesnar

Stranger things have happened, but Brock Lesnar going to AEW might be one of those that bends too much towards the impossible spectrum.

For a brief moment, people held their breaths as news broke that Brock Lesnar had signed elsewhere other than WWE, but the idea of AEW was quickly shot down. That did not stop AEW powerhouse 'The Machine' Brian Cage from stating that he wants to fight the Beast Incarnate.

One Twitter user questioned if they were the only ones who wanted to watch Brian Cage vs Brock Lesnar. The former FTW Champion replied saying that they weren't the only one.

Am I the only one that wants to see Brock Lesnar vs @MrGMSI_BCage? — Levi Davis (@LeviDavis2021) August 1, 2021

Nope — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) August 1, 2021

The match is unlikely to happen as we may even see Jinder Mahal defeating Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship before then. Theoretically the match is possible, practically, not so much.

This is a crying shame as Brian Cage vs Brock Lesnar would be a thrilling clash of two juggernauts. Cage's ability to perform high-flying moves as well as being a powerhouse would complement Lesnar's raw athleticism.

However, if wrestling has taught us anything, it is that nothing can be ruled out. This one might be a safe bet to rule out, though.

Brock Lesnar to AEW quickly dismissed

Brock Lesnar has reportedly signed for a company other than WWE and staying true to their traditions, the wrestling community immediately speculated whether he was headed to AEW. That outlandish thought was dismissed soon as Andrew Zarian appeared on the Mat Men Podcast and stated that the idea was laughed at, to his knowledge.

“I can tell you right now that Brock Lesnar has not signed with AEW," said Zarian." "They have spoken maybe once in passing, nothing serious whatsoever. Everybody that I asked about this they laughed. That’s all I know. I can only tell you what they’ve said to me. I also know that Dave (Meltzer) said that it is not true, Brock has not already signed with AEW.” (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

