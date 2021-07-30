Major update on Brock Lesnar’s status with AEW - Reports

Following recent reports that former WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan and CM Punk are heading to AEW, rumors have emerged stating that Brock Lesnar has signed a contract with AEW.

The rumors began after someone posted on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter message board that a “reliable 20-year source” told them that The Beast Incarnate had signed a deal with a wrestling company outside of WWE. This has caused many fans to speculate that Brock Lesnar is on his way to AEW.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian put the rumors to bed by revealing that Lesnar hasn't signed any deal with the promotion.

“I can tell you right now that Brock Lesnar has not signed with AEW," said Zarian." "They have spoken maybe once in passing, nothing serious whatsoever. Everybody that I asked about this they laughed. That’s all I know. I can only tell you what they’ve said to me. I also know that Dave (Meltzer) said that it is not true, Brock has not already signed with AEW.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Met the one, the only, Brock Lesnar backstage last night at @TCSummerJam! pic.twitter.com/Rk8jaaSJW9 — Dubs (@MikeDubsRadio) July 25, 2021

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar made his last WWE appearance at WrestleMania 36 Night Two where he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show. It was rumored that The Beast would return to WWE to challenge Bobby Lashley for the title at SummerSlam but unfortunately the plans didn't work out.

According to a new report by Andrew Zarian, WWE is still interested in bringing The Beast back.

“Brock is not signed with WWE," said Zarian." "I know WWE wants him. I have to just say, if I’m WWE, how the hell do you let him go? If this is the case. And it’s not. I’m not saying that it is, it is beyond stupid. A lot of people have said that this is an indicator that WWE are trying to sell. And yes, you try and save as much money as possible when you’re selling. But, you also have to sell at your peak earnings."

"As much money as you can possibly make, you’ve got to make the company look the best that it possibly can," he added." "You’re not going to let all of these top talents go, if you’re selling it. You’d want to stockpile them. A couple of years ago when they were stockpiling talent, I’d say ‘Yeah, maybe they are getting ready for a sale,’ because you want to have the most stacked roster. I don’t believe this story about Brock Lesnar going somewhere.”

Admit it, you miss Brock Lesnar pic.twitter.com/MItwcwsD9Z — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) June 30, 2021

Instead, Bobby Lashley will be colliding with former Universal Champion Goldberg at The Biggest Party of the Summer for the WWE Championship. That means the long anticipated showdown between The Beast and The Almighty will remain a dream match for much longer.

Would you prefer to see Brock Lesnar return for a match with Bobby Lashley? Or is Lesnar in AEW more intriguing? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Greg Bush