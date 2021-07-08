Big update on Brock Lesnar's WWE return - Reports

It has been over 15 months since Brock Lesnar last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 36. Many fans expected WWE to bring back Brock Lesnar for this year's WrestleMania, but that didn't happen. With SummerSlam coming soon, fans are excited to see the potential return of The Beast Incarnate. However, that scenario seems unlikely, according to the latest reports.

On the latest Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian noted the plans to bring back Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam haven't worked out. He stated that the issue seems to stem from a creative standpoint. Zarian added that Lesnar will most likely be back sometime later this year.

“They wanted Brock," said Zarian. "For whatever reason, the plan didn’t work out. I believe it was creative-wise, it just wasn’t fitting. Financially, they want Brock to commit to live shows. They are working it out, it’s gonna happen. It’s not that it’s not gonna happen, it’s gonna happen unless something goes tremendously terrible, which I don’t think it will. I think we’re gonna see Brock, I just don’t think he’s needed for SummerSlam if they have this planned out already.

"If Brock calls them and says ‘Hey, I wanna do it’ then yeah, they’re gonna figure it out," Zarian continued. "I don’t believe Brock’s gonna be on there…I don’t know about Brock right now. I know that he’s in the plans. They’re gonna do something with him, I just don’t know what yet," said Andrew Zarian. (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Admit it, you miss Brock Lesnar pic.twitter.com/MItwcwsD9Z — Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) June 30, 2021

The WWE Universe wants to see Brock Lesnar have two dream feuds upon his return

Bobby Lashley in WWE

One of the rumored contests for this year's SummerSlam was Brock Lesnar challenging WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in what is a dream match for many fans. Lashley has been very vocal about his desire to face Lesnar, and the WWE Universe wants to see these two powerhouses collide.

Another match that the WWE Universe wants to see upon Brock Lesnar's return is a star-studded clash between the former WWE Universal Champion and Roman Reigns. Lesnar and Reigns have a lengthy history, as they have faced each other on several occasions. However, the dynamics are completely different now because Reigns is a heel, and he has joined forces with Paul Heyman.

Heel Roman Reigns vs Face Brock Lesnar take my money pic.twitter.com/bAoNU4XLwE — Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) July 8, 2021

Brock Lesnar confronting Paul Heyman, and the latter having to choose between his former client and The Tribal Chief, could surely produce a compelling storyline.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on who would you like to see Brock Lesnar face upon his return.

