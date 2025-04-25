AEW could be preparing to make a permanent change to Collision

AEW made temporary changes to the broadcast of one of its shows, Collision, this month. The latest developments hint that these changes might become permanent for the promotion's long-term benefit.
As witnessed, All Elite Wrestling shifted the broadcast of Collision last week from Saturday to Thursday. This was a move to not compete with WWE's premier show, WrestleMania 41, which drew more attention as The Grandest Stage of Them All in professional wrestling.
The show drew a decent viewership, with the decision by AEW proving to be right. According to TNT's latest schedule, the show will once again air on a Thursday night twice next month. The dates mentioned for the show are May 8 and May 22.
Witnessing the change in broadcast schedule and the recent episode that aired on Thursday, fans started speculating whether the company could make this change permanent on social media. Moreover, Fightful's Andrew Zarian also dropped a comment, fueling the fire further regarding the subject.
AEW Collision will air a special edition after the NBA Playoffs this week
The AEW Collision episode was taped after the end of Dynamite from the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. Titled 'Playoff Palooza', the show will air immediately after the NBA Playoffs.
The show is set to feature some spectacular in-ring showdowns. AEW Women's World Champion, Timeless Toni Storm, will face Queen Aminata in a Championship Eliminator match. Another open challenge will be made by the self-proclaimed 'Best Wrestler Alive,' Max Caster.
Furthermore, fans will also witness two top tag matches. CRU will battle Top Flight in a tornado tag team match while FTR will compete against The Paragon members, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. Also, RUSH will be in action against AR Fox, while Bandido will clash with Dralistico, and Anna Jay has been announced to make her return to AEW.
Here is the complete line-up for this week's AEW Collision:
- AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata in a title eliminator match.
- Max Caster will host the Best Wrestler Alive open challenge.
- Anna Jay makes her return to AEW
- CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) vs. Top Flight in a tornado tag team match
- ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Dralistico
- RUSH vs. AR Fox
- FTR vs. The Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) in a tag team match.