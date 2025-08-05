AEW President Tony Khan accused of lying over major WWE-AAA controversy by wrestling veteran

AEW President Tony Khan has been vocal about a recent debate concerning WWE and AAA. Dragon Lee's WWE signing is often considered controversial. Despite knowing that the star was going to WWE, AAA put him in a match against FTR, and the latter had to lose a major championship to Dragon Lee.

AEW stars losing to a future WWE signee apparently didn't sit right with Tony, and he referred to it as a double-cross. Recently, a report revealed that RUSH was going to be a part of the contest, which Tony Khan was fine with. Instead, Dragon Lee ended up in the bout.

While speaking on Keeping It Official 100, WCW veteran and AAA creative team member Konnan claimed that Tony Khan's statement is 'incorrect' as RUSH was never going to be part of the tag team and there was no double cross.

"He's incorrect. I have already told the story various times, and my version is correct. He's giving you some 'I wanna look good in this interview. I'm the victim,' type story... He claims that RUSH was supposed to be in that match with Dralistico's brother. He was told ahead of time that RUSH did not wanna be part of a tag team. He wanted to be a singles star, and we are gonna put somebody else in his place, possibly Dragon Lee. So, I'm not sure where the double cross is," he said. [00:53 - 01:30]

Tony Khan said CMLL will never betray AEW

The alleged double-cross made relations between AEW and AAA worse. The latter promotion is now a part of WWE after an acquisition.

While speaking on Q101 Chicago, Tony said that he is very close with CMLL President Salvador, and he would never betray like AAA did previously.

"That's one of those things that would never happen now. [CMLL President] Salvador and I are brothers. Like, I have a very close relationship with him. I don't believe he would ever betray me like that, and I would never betray him like that," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the same situation ever happens again.

