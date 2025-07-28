Details of backstage chaos involving AEW President Tony Khan moments before top star announced WWE signing - Reports

An in-depth report of what exactly went down backstage during a chaotic situation sometime back, of which AEW President Tony Khan was unaware, has just emerged. Many in the pro wrestling world believe WWE star Dragon Lee double-crossed AEW in 2022. Things turned sour between AAA and AEW when Dragon Lee surprisingly signed with WWE. At the 2022 Noche De Campeones, FTR lost the AAA World Tag Team Championships to Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

Moments after winning the top prize, Lee announced that he was WWE-bound. Originally, Rush was going to team up with Dralistico. However, moments before the contest, FTR saw the WWE cameras and 'smelt something fishy.'

While speaking on Wrestling News Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that things changed at the last minute, and Dragon Lee replaced Rush. Tony Khan was upset that a top tag team like FTR had to lose to a soon-to-be WWE star.

"[FTR] were going to lose the titles to Rush and Dralistico, which is fine. Rush is Tony's guy, Dralistico had a good affiliation, so, that's fine. Then something happened and they were informed, they were told that it's not going to be Rush, it's going to be Dragon Lee, and Tony did know that Dragon Lee was going to WWE. I think that FTR I guess, this I didn't know, I didn't know FTR called him and said they smell something fishy because there's WWE cameras there," he said. [H/T - WrestlingINC.]

Wrestling veteran was confused between two AEW stars

Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee were both All Elite and are currently signed with the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo claimed that he couldn't differentiate between Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix and revealed that he thought Lee came out on a SmackDown episode when Fenix entered the ring.

"When Rey Fenix came out, bro, honestly, is that Rey Fenix or is that Dragon Lee? I don't even know. That's how just another name on the card the dude is," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Dragon Lee ever returns to AEW.

