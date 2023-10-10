AEW President Tony Khan amps up wrestling war against WWE with major announcement

Tony Khan has been serving up some great shows for AEW fans over the last few months. It looks like he is set to move one step further to appease his loyal fanbase as he gears up to provide spectators with commercial-free entertainment.

For AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, Tony Khan announced that the first 30 minutes will be commercial-free. It implies that during that time period, there would be no televised advertisements, and fans could enjoy wrestling without any interruption. Tony Khan took to Twitter to drop the announcement.

“The first 30 minute of TITLE TUESDAY #AEWDynamite will be commercial-free on @TBSNetwork TOMORROW night! Remember AEW Dynamite is in a special timeslot TOMORROW, one week only Tuesday #AEWDynamite TITLE TUESDAY on TBS! Tomorrow Night, 8pm ET/7pm CT First 30 mins commercial free,” Tony Khan shared.

Tony Khan shared.

The timing of this announcement is interesting as it was done right after WWE announced that this week’s NXT will also be commercial-free for the first 30 minutes. AEW and WWE going head-to-head for the best wrestling show on Tuesday is something that fans did not envisage happening.

Tony Khan announces the return of the 15-time champion for AEW Dynamite

Not only has Tony Khan made the first 30 minutes of Dynamite commercial free, but he has also announced the return of a wrestling legend. The name in question is none other than Minoru Suzuki.

Suzuki will take on Eddie Kingston for the ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Titles. The Japanese star was last seen on AEW television in June, where he lost to Darby Allin in rather dubious circumstances.

As for Eddie Kingston, this will count as one of his hardest tasks ever since he became double champion. The New York native will undoubtedly want to emerge victorious against the wrestling veteran on AEW Dynamite on Tuesday.

