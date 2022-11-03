AEW President Tony Khan announces blockbuster signing of WWE Hall of Famer

AEW President Tony Khan has officially announced the signing of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett following his debut on Dynamite.

On this week's show, Jarrett attacked Darby Allin following his match with Jay Lethal. Leading up to the bout, Lethal promised to unveil a surprise, which eventually turned out to be the debut of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Initially, AEW star Cole Karter dressed up as Sting and attacked Allin during the match. Post-match, Jarrett appeared and smashed his guitar on Allin to leave him in a bloody mess.

Shortly afterward, Tony Khan took to Twitter to comment on Jarrett's signing. He also tweeted out a message regarding the same, confirming that Jarrett is now the Director of Business Development within the company.

"Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett. I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team. Jeff Jarrett is All Elite!" wrote Tony Khan.

Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! https://t.co/CSncHam8U0

Outside AEW, Jarrett recently teamed up with Lethal for Ric Flair's Last Match. In July, the duo faced Andrade El Idolo and The Nature Boy in a thrilling tag team match.

