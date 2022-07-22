AEW President Tony Khan confirms he has signed 18-time tag champs 

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that The Briscoes have signed a full-time Ring of Honor deals, making the revelation during the media call ahead of this weekend's Death Before Dishonor.

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) will challenge for the ROH tag titles held by FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) this weekend, battling in a 2-out-of-3 falls rematch of their Supercard of Honor bout earlier this year.

The upcoming event will mark the third consecutive tag title match for the ROH Hall of Famers after they won the titles at the Final Battle last year. Tony Khan got to talking about The Briscoes during the media call ahead of his second major event since acquiring the indie promotion.

During which he confirmed that there were a number of names signed to ROH exclusively, with the 18-time tag champs leading the bunch:

"The Briscoes are under contract to Ring of Honor and they are under long-term contracts and I think there are some other developmental wrestlers, but really, the key, probably the biggest names that are exclusively signed to Ring of Honor are The Briscoes. There are some others but I think those would be a great example of the key act where they haven't really appeared in AEW yet, but they are signed to Ring of Honor, and me.” (H/T Fightful)

The Briscoes have also been a regular feature on IMPACT Wrestling and they having been the tag champs up until their loss to the Good Brothers in June.

The Briscoes have never appeared on AEW

Despite being such a legendary tag team, earning a place in the ROH Hall of Fame and winning titles in promotions like IMPACT, ROH and NJPW, the Briscoe Brothers are yet to make their way to AEW.

They were reported to be scheduled for the All-Elite flagship Dynamite earlier this year, but their debuts never materialized. It was believed that Warner Media put the brakes on their arrival, owing to controversial tweets posted previously by Jay Briscoe.

