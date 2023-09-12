AEW President Tony Khan discloses a major influence behind his booking decisions

Tony Khan recently disclosed a major influence behind his booking decisions in AEW.

Within a short period since its inception in 2019, AEW has carved a special place in the hearts of wrestling fans and has developed a loyal fan base. One of the prime reasons for its success is its inclusion of diverse wrestling styles from around the world.

Be it the hard-hitting Japanese style or the high-flying Mexican style, the Jacksonville-based company has successfully created an enticing concoction of various wrestling forms with some of the world's best wrestlers at its disposal.

While replying to a post on Twitter, the AEW President credited luchablog.com for the knowledge he acquired about Lucha Libre and said it had a major influence on his promoting and matchmaking.

"A lot of what I learned about Lucha Libre, I learned from your blog. In 2002 I started watching a lot of lucha on satellite + tapes, and read your blog + DVDVR to catch up and learn. So you've definitely been a major influence in my promoting + matchmaking choices! #AEWCollision," tweeted Khan.

Luchablog.com is a blog featuring the Mexican wrestling style and covers various events and matches in Mexico.

WWE legend expressed his opinion about AEW President Tony Khan hugging talents

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he respects Tony Khan and his love for professional wrestling. However, the WWE veteran also added that he does not like Khan hugging talent on stage and finds it odd.

"I mean one man hugging another man, that's kind of odd scene like that... I respect Tony Khan, I respect his love for the professional wrestling business and I'm glad he started another company, because that gives the guys somewhere else to go and you got a bunch of smaller promotions but none is gonna pay the money like a Tony Khan promotion. I respect him in that area of the business," said the veteran.

Mantell added that when Tony Khan talks on stage, he is all over the place and is hard to understand:

"But when he [Tony Khan] does the hugs and when he goes on the stage, I was listening to the playback and I don't even know what he was talking about. It was this and that and he was all over the place... and I said 'damn what the hell is going on here?'" [From 04:28 to 05:50]

