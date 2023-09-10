WWE legend respects Tony Khan but does not like him hugging talents (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager recently spoke about AEW president Tony Khan and revealed that he has respect for him but does not appreciate his gesture of hugging talents.

The man in question is none other than Dutch Mantell (FKA Zeb Colter), who was very open in a recent interview about the respect he has for Tony Khan for starting up a new company as an alternative but also stated that he doesn't get his gig of hugging his talents.

Speaking with Mac Davis on the recent episode of 'Smack Talk,' WWE veteran Dutch Mantell said:

"I mean one man hugging another man, that's kind of odd seeing like that. I respect Tony Khan, I respect his love for the professional wrestling business and I'm glad he started another company because that gives the guys somewhere else to go and you got a bunch of smaller promotions but none is gonna pay the money like Tony Khan's promotion. I respect him in that area of the business but when he does the hugs and when he goes on the stage, I was listening to the playback and I don't even know what he was talking about It was this and that and he was all over the place and I said 'damn what the hell is going on here'." [From 04:20to 05:50]

Check out the entire episode below:

WWE veteran believes The Young Bucks are to blame for CM Punk's departure from AEW.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the release of CM Punk from All Elite Wrestling, and he openly blamed The Young Bucks for using their politics while the decisions of CM Punk's future were being made.

The former AEW World Champion was fired from AEW last week following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

On the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran accused The Young Bucks of the release of CM Punk.

"Well, I don't know. But I know backstage politics, and they will all get together, I've seen it in other places. They will all team up on this one guy or these two guys, and they'll put all this stuff out, put it out to the owner personally, and to get this guy, either his power cut down or for him to be gone," said Mantell.

Mantell also talked about the potential backup plan for CM Punk.

"And I think that's what CM Punk is running into, but he's not stupid, he knew what they were trying to do, and... like I said, he didn't do it; he tried to get fired without knowing what his next move was. I think his next move would be WWE. Well, I'm not sure of it, but it could be... I think he wanted to get fired. Again, this is my opinion," Mantell added. (From 04:03 to 04:58)

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use any of the quotes fro this article, please embed the Smack Talk YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.