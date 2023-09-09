Dutch Mantell on if top female AEW name was responsible for CM Punk getting fired from the promotion

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently reacted to Jim Cornette's belief that CM Punk's firing was due to the Young Bucks and AEW's Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh colluding.

A week ago, CM Punk was fired from AEW, following a unanimous decision by the promotion's board of directors. This was following the most recent physical altercation Punk had with Jack Perry at All In.

On his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell addressed Cornette's statement on his podcast. He then gave his take on what Tony Khan should have done instead. He believed that Khan should have just fired Punk on his own, and without a committee.

"Cornette just has a way of puttings things into perspective. But I don't know this lady, I don't even know her position. I just hear she's the head of legal at AEW. And I don't know how this is gonna end up, but I think Punk, they've been moving to get rid of him for a year. and this was the perfect opportunity. But Tony should have said 'Screw it! I'm tired of this, Punk you need to go. I'm getting rid of you.', and I wouldn't run it through a committee, that's just trying to cover his own butt, I guess." (1:55-2:42)

Mantell then went on to mention how Jim Cornette was not simply accusing the other party, but he was aggressively challenging them, to the point where he was willing to be sued, or asked to speak while under oath.

"Jim (Cornette) said in that statement that he released, he made some innuendos, and he actually has said 'sue me and go ahead and we'll take a deposition under oath'. 'Cause he's actually challenged AEW to sue him. So, I don't know. And he's accusing that lady of dispensing more than legal advice." (5:45-6:20)

Just what did Jim Cornette say regarding the situation of CM Punk and the Young Bucks?

WCW veteran Jim Cornette straight up accused Megha Parekh and the Young Bucks of collusion, to find evidence and reasons for CM Punk's dismissal.

While on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette made the accusation, saying how Parekh would have had the means to mess things up for Punk. He insinuated she would help the Bucks gain enough evidence and that they would have a plan, should a lawsuit break out.

"She's been the one that was screwing up contracts because she's in charge of [the] AEW legal [team], trying to throw stumbling blocks in a way of bringing Punk back with messing around with Ace Steel's employment and etc. She's the one who has been trying to collect evidence for her friends, the buckaroos, all along. And she's the one who I'm sure had a big hand [in] whatever other appendage she wanted to put in, in wording this so that a jury, when the lawsuit eventually happens, we'll go, 'Oh my God. Tony was so scared. Tony was so scared the night that he saw his first fight. It was traumatizing for the boy.'" (6:00 - 8:05)

Despite it being a week since his firing, the discussions regarding CM Punk are not close to being finished, as new information comes out each day.

