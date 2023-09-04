Jim Cornette suspects top female is behind CM Punk's AEW firing, not Tony Khan

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on Tony Khan's decision to fire CM Punk from AEW, just days after his alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

The veteran suspects AEW's Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh is behind The Straight Edge Superstar's shocking exit. Moments before Collision went off the air this past Saturday, Tony Khan came out in front of the Chicago crowd, embracing loud boos, to address the termination of their hometown boy.

AEW's head honcho explained that the All In altercation endangered innocent people backstage, including him, which seemingly confirmed the reports that CM Punk "lunged" at his boss during the fiasco.

While Khan admitted that it was "one of the toughest decisions" he made, CM Punk's firing came at the unanimous recommendation of the AEW Disciplinary Committee and outside legal counsel.

Speaking on the Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette held Megha Parekh responsible for CM Punk's AEW departure:

"Well, so Tony [Khan] finally made a decision, you think? I thought whoever really calls the shots over there is the one that would make a decision this big (...) I'm thinking because Megha Parekh [is] over there. She's been involved in this since the start because she was one of the people that burst into his [CM Punk] locker room along with the buckaroos and their ilk and started the whole goddamn deal a year ago. And we know that Megha is close to the Bucks, not as close as she is to some of the boys."

Cornette added:

"She's been the one that was screwing up contracts because she's in charge of [the] AEW legal [team], trying to throw stumbling blocks in a way of bringing Punk back with messing around with Ace Steel's employment and etc. She's the one who has been trying to collect evidence for her friends, the buckaroos, all along. And she's the one who I'm sure had a big hand [in] whatever other appendage she wanted to put in, in wording this so that a jury, when the lawsuit eventually happens, we'll go, 'Oh my God. Tony was so scared. Tony was so scared the night that he saw his first fight. It was traumatizing for the boy.'" (6:00 - 8:05)

Is CM Punk WWE bound?

CM Punk's AEW departure has sparked rumors of him returning to WWE for the first time in nine years. If one may recall, The Second City Saint parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion on a somewhat sour note.

However, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer thinks WWE would want to pursue the Chicago native since he has hit free agency now:

"Dave Meltzer said on WOR that while WWE didn’t pursue Punk when he was pursuing an AEW buyout ten months ago, they might when he’s a true free agent: 'You just don’t know. It’s different people in charge. It’s a different time.'”

Assuming Punk and Triple H have quashed their long-standing issues, there's a strong possibility that fans might witness the return of the 44-year-old to his old stomping grounds soon.

