If CM Punk returns to WWE at Survivor Series this year, there's only one man who could be his comeback opponent

Is the door still open for CM Punk to return to WWE? A big question mark is left hanging over the immediate future of The Straight Edge Superstar following his AEW release earlier today.

The company announced his termination via its official Twitter handle, posting a statement on behalf of AEW President Tony Khan. The news comes on the heels of the internal investigation, which was launched shortly after the backstage fiasco between CM Punk and Jack Perry in London.

The incident resulted in both men getting suspended indefinitely, with Punk "chewing out" Tony Khan and threatening him to quit the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Well, The Second City Saint was eventually granted his wish. His imminent departure could be a hard pill to swallow for some AEW faithful, but on the brighter side, the news has sent other fans into a frenzy over the possibility of seeing him return to WWE.

With Survivor Series 2023 taking place in his hometown of Chicago, there's a strong chance that WWE Universe might witness the return of CM Punk. The Second City Saint may be the most polarizing figure in pro wrestling today, but another WWE run could be purely business-oriented.

If the former AEW World Champion makes a WWE comeback at Survivor Series, there couldn't be a better opponent for him than Seth Rollins. Earlier this year, The Visionary called out the Chicago native, quipping him as cancer and asking him to stay away from WWE:

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later."

Is CM Punk interested in facing Seth Rollins in WWE?

This wasn't the first time Seth Rollins has badmouthed CM Punk. Back in 2019, The Architect called out The Second City Saint for a showdown following his brief return to WWE as an analyst for the Backstage show on FOX.

However, Punk downplayed the idea of facing Rollins anytime soon:

"I want my journalistic integrity to be intact, so this isn't the show where you come on and shoot your little angles. Seth [Rollins] needs to stop tweeting and realize that sometimes it's better to be viewed as the fool and shut your mouth, or open your mouth and remove all doubt," said Punk.

Given the two men's sordid history, the company can book a blockbuster feud if the opportunity presents itself at Survivor Series this year. For what it's worth, Seth Rollins needs a credible opponent to solidify his reign as the World Heavyweight Champion.

If there's anyone who could give The Visionary a run for his money, it has to be CM Punk.

