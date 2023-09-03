Here's when Triple H could bring CM Punk back to WWE

CM Punk is officially done with AEW!

The company's official Twitter handle broke the news by releasing a lengthy statement on behalf of Tony Khan. The head honcho asserted that he made the call on Punk's termination.

The Chicago native's AEW departure comes off the back of an investigation into his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In last weekend.

CM Punk's AEW run was marred with controversies, starting with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at All Out last year. His latest beef with Jack Perry over using "real glass" put the final nail in the coffin for The Second City Saint.

With his AEW run in the rearview mirror, wrestling fans have been pondering what's next for The Straight Edge Superstar. Have we seen the last of Phil Brooks in a pro wrestling setting?

Could a potential WWE return on the cards for CM Punk? There's no denying that the 44-year-old stalwart left the Stamford-based promotion on bad terms. However, stranger things have happened in pro wrestling, and when it comes to the WWE, there's an old saying that goes, "Never say never."

Given Survivor Series 2023 is set to emanate on November 25 from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, there couldn't be a better time for Triple H to bring back the hometown boy.

His potential comeback could blow the roof off the building. There's a laundry list of talents like Seth Rollins clamoring to get in the ring with the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

While nothing is set in stone yet, Punk's shocking AEW firing has given some WWE fans a glimmer of hope.

Jim Cornette is optimistic about CM Punk returning to WWE

Earlier this year, CM Punk paid a surprising visit to WWE RAW, which took place from the Allstate arena, the host of Survivor Series this year.

His backstage visit fueled rumors of his return, especially after rumors suggested that Triple H could be open to doing business with his arch-rival.

Jim Cornette also predicted that CM Punk would want to return to the global juggernaut at some point.

"First, he says, ‘Well, this was the feeling, but I have no idea!’ Why would you want back now if the guy [Tony Khan] is paying you to do absolutely nothing for him? Now I could believe he might want back when his contract’s up, and he gets away from these f**king children that he’s been working with for most of the last year and a half or two."

The Second City Saint's AEW departure could be a blessing in disguise for WWE. Last year, Vince McMahon brought back Cody Rhodes, who was instrumental in creating All Elite Wrestling. Will Triple H deal a blow to AEW by signing CM Punk? Only time will tell.

