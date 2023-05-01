Jim Cornette thinks 9-time World Champion "might want" to return to WWE after AEW contract expiry

AEW's roster continues to suffer from internal issues; over the past few months, more problems have been unveiled. Reports about CM Punk's backstage WWE RAW visit sent fans into a flurry, and Jim Cornette believes these reports and the backstage problems in AEW will eventually drive him away.

Few fans believed that CM Punk would still be signed to AEW in 2023, but it seems that things weren't as simple as some initially believed. With him rumored to return to AEW in July, Punk's WWE RAW visit has led some to believe he wants to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran assessed Dave Meltzer's recent report on the visit and gave his take on what really happened.

"First, he says, ‘Well this was the feeling, but I have no idea!’ Why would you want back now if the guy [Tony Khan] is paying you to do absolutely nothing for him? Now I could believe he might want back when his contract’s up and he gets away from these f**king children that he’s been working with for the most of the last year and a half or two." (12:32 onward).

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's Monday Night Raw taping



- PWInsider CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's Monday Night Raw taping- PWInsider https://t.co/KVsyi0Di0t

Some reports have also alleged that Punk's appearance in WWE was to make amends with The Miz, which has since been corroborated by Dave Meltzer.

Jim Cornette expressed how it is senseless for CM Punk to beg for another job while he's still employed by AEW

Alongside reports that The Second City Saint will be returning in July, it's now being alleged that the star won't be alone. According to a Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, another star will return or debut in AEW alongside Punk.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: The AEW Collision debut on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago, which would be the return of CM Punk along with what is expected to be "either another major name debut or return".



Very interesting. WON: The AEW Collision debut on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago, which would be the return of CM Punk along with what is expected to be "either another major name debut or return".Very interesting. https://t.co/8R8skmrJrJ

Continuing in the same episode, Cornette explained that he believes that CM Punk simply showed up to "rattle cages" and to be visible in public again.

"But again, Uncle Dave has – now he [Punk] is going hat in hand, begging for a job? He has a job! They just won’t let him do it. He’s still getting paid, he doesn’t need to go anywhere and do anything. He came to f**king rattle some cages and visit some old friends and let people know he was around." (13:00 onward).

Neither CM Punk nor Tony Khan has commented on any of the reports made since last week, which could mean that both parties had an understanding of the matter before Monday. Either way, fans will simply have to wait and see if the rumored Punk-centered Saturday show comes to fruition.

