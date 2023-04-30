CM Punk may not return to AEW alone

AEW fans are eagerly anticipating CM Punk's return to the company, which at the time of writing doesn't seem to be too far away. But when he comes back, he could be joined by a familiar face.

The person who could accompany Punk is none other than Serena Deeb. The former NWA Women's Champion hasn't been seen on AEW programming since October 2022.

A recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that there will be a big debut or surprise on June 17th when AEW holds its first 'Collision' event in Chicago, Illinois, the same show where Punk is reportedly set to make his return.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: The AEW Collision debut on June 17 from the United Center in Chicago, which would be the return of CM Punk along with what is expected to be "either another major name debut or return".



Punk and Deeb have a long history together dating back to their time in WWE. The two initially met in Ohio Valley Wrestling, the company's developmental system at the time, before being paired together on-screen in 2010.

Serena became a member of Punk's 'Straight Edge Society' alongside Joey Mercury and Luke Gallows. SES went on to feud with the likes of Rey Mysterio and the Big Show before disbanding towards the back end of the year.

Since Deeb has been absent for a while, Punk could use it in a storyline. The company can potentially play up the idea that she has been shunned by the management just like Punk was, leading to her joining forces with The Straight Edge Superstar and even FTR.

CM Punk has been a very busy man as of late

For a man who is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk sure does like popping up backstage at every wrestling promotion in the United States apart from the one he actually works for.

In the past week, Punk has shown up to a WWE event and an Impact Wrestling taping, leading many to wonder just what on earth the former AEW World Champion is doing.

According to reports, Punk squashed his beef with The Miz backstage at RAW on April 24th. He even had a brief conversation with Triple H before being ushered out of the building at the request of Vince McMahon.

