Another major name expected to debut or return alongside CM Punk on new AEW show - Reports

It appears that we are just weeks away from the alleged AEW return of CM Punk, who has been away from the company since All Out in September 2022. But according to reports, someone else could also make a big splash that night.

All Elite Wrestling's strong relationship with Warner Bros Discovery has not only been well documented in the media, but has played out on TBS and TNT, with AEW reportedly being granted a brand-new two-hour show that is set to air on Saturday nights.

According to Andrew Zarian on his Mat Men Podcast, the show will be called Collision, and it is set to premiere on June 17, 2023. The first show will reportedly take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, where Punk is seemingly set to make his big return to the company.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager WON: As things stand right now, the AEW return of CM Punk is scheduled for the June 17 show at the United Center in Chicago.



The building is booked and it likely will be announced very shortly, when the Punk deal and the Collision TV deal are finalized. WON: As things stand right now, the AEW return of CM Punk is scheduled for the June 17 show at the United Center in Chicago.The building is booked and it likely will be announced very shortly, when the Punk deal and the Collision TV deal are finalized. https://t.co/jPyDlpZUd9

But it seems he might not be the only one who will be making a big appearance at the event. According to Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW are planning a big debut or return for the June 17 event.

"The show, believed to be called AEW Collision, as noted last week, is expected to debut on 6/17 with a show from 8-10 p.m. Eastern, from the United Center in Chicago, which would also be the return of C.M. Punk along with what is expected to be either another major name debut or return," said Dave Meltzer.

June 17 will be just eight days from the second annual Forbidden Door event with New Japan Pro Wrestling. But Meltzer claims that the date was picked so that AEW could avoid any competition from other sports.

"WrestleZone first reported it and we confirmed that it would air on TNT. As noted before, there will be many preemptions during the year due to NBA, NHL and MLB playoffs as well as potentially for NCAA basketball tournament games and U.S. National team soccer games. The 6/17 start was because there will be no Saturday NBA or NHL playoff games after that point," said Dave Meltzer.

CM Punk is set to be the star of the show, along with some former WWE Superstars

To avoid Collision just being "Dynamite but on a Saturday," AEW is reportedly planning on splitting the roster in half so that more people can get TV time, while also making sure that any parties who don't get along can remain separated.

According to Dave Meltzer, CM Punk will not only be returning to AEW on the premiere episode of Collision as it takes place in Chicago, but because he will be the figurehead of the show.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists The Saturday AEW Collision crew will be headed by CM Punk & FTR, & the Wednesday Dynamite crew by The Elite & BCC.



There have been rumors of Chris Jericho on Saturday because Punk will need a strong opponent. That could be why the meeting was arranged with Jericho.



- WON The Saturday AEW Collision crew will be headed by CM Punk & FTR, & the Wednesday Dynamite crew by The Elite & BCC. There have been rumors of Chris Jericho on Saturday because Punk will need a strong opponent. That could be why the meeting was arranged with Jericho.- WON https://t.co/MDUJEqOkMu

CM Punk and current AEW Tag Team Champions FTR will reportedly be the focal point of the Saturday night show, while the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will spearhead the roster on Wednesdays for Dynamite.

