When CM Punk responded harshly to the former WWE Champion's challenge in 2019

In 2019, CM Punk briefly 'returned' to the Stamford-based promotion as part of FOX Sports' WWE Backstage show, where he was one of the analysts. Although Punk wasn't competing in the ring, he still managed to get the attention of one of their top stars.

Just fresh after his debut on the program, Seth Rollins tweeted about the former star on multiple occasions where he would challenge him most of the time. This didn't go unnoticed by Punk, who called him out for his Twitter behavior.

"I want my journalistic integrity to be intact, so this isn't the show where you come on and shoot your little angles. Seth [Rollins] needs to stop tweeting and realise that sometimes it's better to be viewed as the fool and shut your mouth, or open your mouth and remove all doubt," said Punk.

WWE Backstage was canceled on June 26, 2020, and The Straight Edge Superstar debuted on AEW the following year in August.

Seth Rollins' response to CM Punk after WWE Backstage comments

The Visionary appeared on the show not long after the banter with Punk and was immediately asked about the analyst, who wasn't present at the time.

Rollins expressed that he wasn't shocked that CM Punk wasn't present and wished he was so they could talk in person. He added that it was just better to move on to a new subject.

"To be honest with you, I'm here and he's not here... I'm not shocked about that. I think I've exhausted all my energy on the subject. I just don't think it's going anywhere, I'm not shocked that he's not here. So, I think it's time to maybe move on to something that matters. I wish he was here, I wish we could have a face-to-face but it's not in the cards," said Rollins.

It's been known that CM Punk's relationship with the company is not really the best. From the looks of it, even for some of its superstars. Still, it would've been interesting to see what would've happened if the two names had met on the program.

