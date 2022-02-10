Deleted tweet reveals AEW President Tony Khan may have his eye on new career path

News broke this morning from the state of Florida that AEW president Tony Khan has filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) application to run for office in the state of Florida.

Khan is a very popular and recognizable figure in the state of Florida. As the son of billionaire Shadid Khan, TK is the co-owner of the NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars, along with the English football team Fulham FC.

However, he is arguably best known for being the president of All Elite Wrestling, which has made him a public figure in recent years. The publicity is potentially going to be funneled into a career in politics, according to this now deleted tweet from "First Coast News" anchor Katie Jeffries. The authenticity of this tweet is suspected since it has been taken down as of this writing.

The full information of the FEC form can be found here: FEC Form 2 for Report FEC-1537795. The most interesting part of the FEC form is that it dates Khan's Declaration of Intent to September 13th 2021, meaning that this ambition to have a career in politics is something that has been in the mind of Tony Khan for some time.

Tony Khan isn't the only wrestling mind who has dabbled in the political world

Politics is a subject that divides opinion all over the world. However, one thing that wrestling fans can agree on is that it gets super weird when they see someone who they know very well from the squared circle in a suit trying to get people to vote for them.

Most notable, of course, is Linda McMahon and her numerous attempts to run for Senate in 2008 and 2012. This all led to McMahon becoming the 25th Administrator of the small business administration in 2017 as part of WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump's Oval Office.

Another known example is the "Big Red Machine" Kane, who is better known by the people of Knox County, Tennessee as Glen Jacobs, their Mayor since 2018.

