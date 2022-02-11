Rumor Killer: Tony Khan sheds light on rumors about running for US Congress

Tony Khan has been the President of AEW since its inception in 2019. He is a co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars (an NFL team) and Fulham F.C. (an English Football League Championship club).

Earlier this morning, a now-deleted Tweet indicated that Khan had filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) application to run for office in the state of Florida. The news indicated that Khan would be adding another career path to his long line of achievements.

However, Khan recently took to Twitter to deny the validity of the post.

Tony Khan also took the opportunity to take a jab at MJF as well as praise Tony Shiavone. Hardcore fans might also have caught the Eddie Gilbert/Tommy Rich reference. The two were wrestlers in the 80s and had a notorious feud which resulted in both men attacking each other after a faked apology.

While it would have been interesting to see the direction of AEW with its founder holding office, that likely won't be happening. Fans can now rest easy knowing that Khan will continue to bring his best to AEW every week.

Tony Khan just brought in one of the hottest free agents: Keith Lee

Ever since Khan's "big announcement" last week, fan speculation was wild about who the new signee could be. Luckily for keen-eyed fans who leaned towards Keith Lee, the "Limitless One" ended up debuting last night.

Lee was a major star in WWE NXT, and one of the stars whose main roster call up ended abruptly. The 37-year-old's character change was poorly received by fans, and unfortunately resulted in his release.

Keith Lee's debut on Dynamite was incredibly well received by fans, and Tony Khan is clearly booking him as a star. Khan might not be running for office anytime soon, but he will certainly continue to sign stars like Lee.

Were you excited to see Keith Lee debut for AEW? Do you think Tony Khan could run for office someday? Sound off below!

