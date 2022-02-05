AEW President Tony Khan confirms big debut for next week's Dynamite

AEW boss Tony Khan recently revealed that next week's episode of Dynamite would witness a major debut taking place.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Khan disclosed that he'd be active in the free-agent market and plans to make a few more high-profile signings. Now, the AEW chief has made a big announcement regarding the same.

Taking to Twitter, Tony said he was impressed with Isiah Kassidy's performance on Rampage, where he challenged TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in a losing effort. Khan granted Kassidy a shot to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Match due to his impressive showing today.

In conclusion, the AEW President dropped a bombshell, saying Kassidy would face a debuting star on Dynamite, who'd also be inking a deal with the promotion:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

In a previous tweet, Tony Khan hinted at another debut, teasing that a performer would be walking through the "forbidden door" on Dynamite. It led to fans believing there'd be more than one debut at the show.

Tony Khan confirmed only one performer would debut at next week's AEW Dynamite

Khan later cleared the air, tweeting that the "free-agent debut" and the one walking through the "forbidden door" is the same person:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan The big announcement for Wednesday’s Dynamite that we referenced on #AEWRampage (a free agent debut) and the person walking through the Forbidden Door are one and the same. They’re walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut Wednesday on #AEWDynamite The big announcement for Wednesday’s Dynamite that we referenced on #AEWRampage (a free agent debut) and the person walking through the Forbidden Door are one and the same. They’re walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!

With many WWE Superstars recently becoming free agents, it'd be interesting if one of them shows up on the upcoming Dynamite. Keith Lee is rumored to join AEW, and it won't be surprising to see him debut against Isiah Kassidy.

Apart from that, Samoa Joe is also a potential candidate to sign with AEW. He'd thrive in the company, which grants performers creative freedom to craft their promos and character.

Who do you think would debut at next week's Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below!

