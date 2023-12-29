AEW President Tony Khan finally confirms when The Devil's identity will be revealed 

One of the biggest mysteries in AEW currently is that of The Devil's identity, which has kept the viewers hooked on to their TV screens. Now, Tony Khan has seemingly confirmed that The Devil's identity could be finally disclosed at this week's pay-per-view, Worlds End, on January 30th.

This week's episode of Dynamite featured several memorable developments, with two of them revolving around the masked man. The Devil's henchmen became the ROH Tag Team Champions after defeating MJF and Samoa Joe, with the latter turning out to be an ally of the unnamed wrestler. With so much happening at once, fans are now more curious than ever to know who's behind the mask.

On the Worlds End Media Call, Tony Khan disclosed that The Devil's storyline could soon culminate, with his identity to be most likely revealed at the upcoming show this Saturday night. Khan also confirmed that though Samoa Joe wasn't the masked man himself, he was working alongside him.

It remains to be seen who is revealed as The Devil at Worlds End and how it shapes AEW's programming in the coming weeks and months.

Disco Inferno is not a fan of The Devil and his henchmen in AEW

A few days back on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno didn't mince any words before criticizing how the company has presented The Devil and his henchmen. Inferno lambasted how the masked man was targeting the ROH Tag Team Championships when MJF also held the AEW World Championship.

"The faction is a bunch of Jabronies. [...] This is like a faction that they impose no threat okay, well, you know if this masked guy is supposed to be such an evil character like the plot here is the what? the Ring of Honor tag team championship? Like that's not even like, nobody even the people don't even want what's his name to hold that belt, they think it like undermines that he's an actual AEW champion but he's also the Ring of Honor tag team champion, which is silly."

Alongside The Devil, his henchmen's identities could also be revealed come Saturday night at Worlds End pay-per-view.

