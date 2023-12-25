“The faction is a bunch of Jabronies” - Wrestling veteran buries The Devil and his henchmen

A former WCW veteran expresses his true feelings regarding the ongoing storyline with The Devil and his assailants in AEW, who have been attacking different wrestlers for the past few months.

On an episode of AEW Dynamite a few months ago, a group of masked thugs took out Jay White in a backstage assault, and a man with a Devil mask was first seen on TV. After some time of absence, The Devil and his assailants made a return and are currently involved in the storyline with MJF and Samoa Joe.

The AEW world champion, alongside Joe, is set to take on two of The Devil's henchmen for the ROH tag team title. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno has blasted The Devil and his assailants for their booking in the ongoing storyline with MJF and Joe.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 official, Disco stated:

"The faction is a bunch of Jabronies. [...] This is like a faction that they impose no threat okay, well, you know if this masked guy is supposed to be such an evil character like the plot here is the what? the Ring of Honor tag team championship? Like that's not even like, nobody even the people don't even want what's his name to hold that belt, they think it like undermines that he's an actual AEW champion but he's also the Ring of Honor tag team champion, which is silly." [16:05 - 16:42]

Disco also comments on the dynamic between MJF and Samoa Joe involving The Devil

Samoa Joe is slated to challenge MJF for the AEW world championship at the upcoming Worlds End PPV. Disco Inferno, however, feels the dynamic between the two ahead of their match is confusing due to the The Devil:

"Plus the whole dynamic with him and Joe is confusing like Joe's protecting him 'cause he wants him to be healthy but they are like friends, but then they wanna fight, they're getting ready to fight each other then the Jabronies hit the ring then together again they're unified, I mean the story is all over the map." [16:45 - 17:04]

Henceforth, it remains to be seen who will walk out of Long Island, New York, the champion, and whether the masked men's identity will also be revealed there.

